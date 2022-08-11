A Hard Lesson

Motor vehicle crashes are always tragic, stupid, and unexpected. Some are ‘perfect storms’ of distraction and impaired abilities. Such is the case in the Randolph NH massacre of the Jarhead motorcyclists. The truck driver had no right to be driving a truck commercially. But in the end, blame was squarely put on the alcohol intoxicated lead motorcyclist who crossed the center line and into the oncoming truck’s lane. The invalidity of the truck driver’s commercial certification didn’t change this fact.
It doesn’t seem fair, so many lives destroyed, just flushed away. Yet, the hard lesson that booze and asphalt don’t mix is on full display in this crash. The road is a dangerous place, and death is always waiting, just around the next bend.
