A Heartbeat Away

As I sit here writing in favor of Joe Benning for Lt. Governor of Vermont, all of us Vermonters realize what a commitment a candidacy for this office has to be as she/he can be one heartbeat away from being a Vermont governor. It is timely now that since I am a frequent writer, that now I come out in favor of someone who I believe can best be the leader of Vermont should the unfortunate happen.
These candidates have the responsibility whether whatever party they are for, to campaign as hard and effectively as possible for the sake of their party and the well being of the State of Vermont. These people put their personal lives on hold for the campaign season and then if they win, it can be for years to come. Whatever political ideology one has, these candidates deserve their vote.
I remember back in 1991 when Richard Snelling was governor of Vermont just before our 200th Anniversary celebration of Vermont becoming the 14th state and he suddenly passed away. Howard Dean became Governor. I was of the opposite party, but I say he did very well as Governor of Vermont. The 200th Anniversary celebration went on although muted by the sudden death of the governor. I was there in Montpelier to see it. I pledged myself to be at the 250th Anniversary celebration in 2041 at age 101 and pray that an elder former Lt. Governor Joe Benning will be there also.
