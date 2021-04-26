A Horrifying Rationale
To the Editor:
In the April 2 article “NEK Senator Opposes Bill Controlling Use of Force By Police Sen Russ Ingalls Stands Alone in Opposition”. I found his vote against a bill to amend standards for law enforcement use of force appalling. Worse yet, Senator Ingalls rationale for his vote was horrifying.
In the context of George Floyd’s murder, the Senator said, “I am here to defend all law enforcement.” This isn’t about all law enforcement. This is about the murder of an innocent person by a rogue cop and his cohorts.
Senator Ingalls goes on, “[The police] answer the call to the accident scene, domestic disturbances, threats of violence …against us.” George Floyd is us.
He continues, “Our law enforcement are now being deemed racists, out of control, unworthy of respect, not to be trusted, unethical, and not honest.” The Senator is correct. There is a small misguided minority who do see the police this way.
However the vast majority of the people in this country are reasonable people. They understand that the majority of police are decent and trying to do the right thing. But they understand that there are rogue cops too who don’t deserve the uniform and belong in jail.
They don’t buy it for a second that George Floyd wasn’t murdered out right.
I for one, believe there is some systemic bias against Blacks by the police. It needs to be confronted and addressed.
But Senator Ingalls stumbles on, “Aided by a compliant press and Politicians of one party, we’ve allowed this cancer of thinking to permeate across the Country and sadly into our beautiful state of Vermont.”
Go to the videotape. A policeman had his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for close to nine minutes and suffocated him to death.
I am not a physician. However I suspect the cause of Senator Ingalls’ delusions is a massive overdose of Fox News.
This is only Senator Ingalls first term. My wish for him is that he learns and grows.
Respectfully,
Gary Farrow
Danville, Vt.
