A Hundred Years Revisited
To the Editor:
Carl Doerner’s article in the Caledonian Record was a wonderful written story of the events in the South, Civil War and afterwards. It was so sad but true that back in 1954 his black fellow soldier and Mr Doerner were fearful to be seen together in town in Alabama.
We have come a long way but have a long way to go.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
