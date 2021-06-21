A Job Well Done
To the Editor:
TIn the June 4th edition of the New York Times, an article appeared reviewing (state-by-state) rates for completed COVID-19 vaccinations and referencing President Biden’s goal of 70% of the adult population inoculated by July 4th. Twelve states, including Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, met or exceeded 70% by June 1st. Speaking for all Americans who believe that government is obligated to protect its citizens from any and all foreign invasions where harm is anticipated, THANK YOU, 12 STATES, FOR A JOB WELL DONE.
It goes without saying, this SARS-CoV-2 virus is one complicated invader for sure, in terms of how it affects us Homo sapiens when infected: some of us show no symptoms; many shows mild symptoms; many shows severe symptoms; and unfortunately, a large number also die. In addition, there are the numerous variants to worry about as well. As Homo sapiens we are facing this foreign invader in a biological arena, and only in a biological arena. There are no religious, political, ethnic, racial, regional, nationalistic or “other’ contexts to ponder in assessing what’s happened to us as living beings on this planet at this moment in time, and no other way to effectively plan to protect ourselves from the (resulting) COVID-19 disease, or from the next novel virus that may arrive, except to think in biological, medical and scientific terms. This is why we owe our thanks and profound gratitude to these twelve states, plus others now approaching 70% for what they have achieved: moving toward “herd immunity” as quickly as possible so we can be done with this disease. This virus is our enemy, not our government(s).
Milton T. Bratz
Town of Littleton Health Officer
Littleton, N. H.
