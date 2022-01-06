A Leftist Insurrectionist
To the Editor:
In the wake of one of the darkest days in the history of our nation, September 11th, 2001, authoritarians exploited the brutal attack to implement something they had always dreamed of: a security state. And to this day, we are STILL removing our shoes and being irradiated head to toe at the airport, presuming we are not on the “no fly list.”
Not to be outdone, Newcomb Greenleaf, who lives about a block away from me, in his letter of January 6th (ironically, the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection) is exploiting the pandemic to advocate for the abandonment of the Constitution and the overthrow of the United States government. This is why we have the Second Amendment and Article 16th of the Vermont Constitution. (Newcomb’s probably going to have to look the latter up.) Speaking of the Second Amendment, gun control advocates, to this day, continue to exploit the dastardly deed of an insane child at Sandy Hook to accomplish the goal of civilian disarmament that they held long before Newtown.
And Newcomb is just as morally bankrupt.
I can only speak for myself, but if that line of thinking - moves toward “one world government” - went far enough, it would justify taking up arms.
I am a Libertarian. I have a lapel button that says, “Enemy Of The State.” In context, that button means that I advocate for LESS government, not MORE - the polar opposite of what Newcomb seems to be advocating.
Given the authority, I also would serve an eviction notice to the United Nations building in New York. It doesn’t belong here. Move it to Geneva.
And should moves in the direction of one world government involve the UN, to any of their troops that are called upon to enforce such a doctrine on American citizens, I say this:
Those blue helmets are awfully pretty. It’d be a shame to have to punch holes in them.
(Never mind the fact that what Newcomb absurdly proposes is basically impossible as long as the United States remains one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, a status that carries with it unilateral veto power over any resolution.)
A Patrick Henry quote comes to mind, as does the motto of our neighboring state of New Hampshire.
As always, in liberty-
Eddie Garcia
St Johnsbury, Vt.
