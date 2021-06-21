A Lesson Learned?
To the Editor:
The past administration taught us a great lesson: how fragile democracy is. In just four short years we experienced how quickly totalitarianism can supplant our democratic form of government.
Government agencies became weapons of attack on individuals and groups who held contrary opinions. The media was portrayed as an enemy of the people. Minorities were blamed for many problems. Appointments to head government agencies were based, not on ability, but on loyalty to the president. Our elective process was claimed to be unreliable. Moves were made to limit who should be able to vote. Attempts by foreign powers to influence our elections were ignored. Violent attacks were considered a legitimate method to enforce the president’s demands. Lies were an accepted way of conducting government business. Efforts to create a personality cult of the president were constantly in
effect. If you ever wondered how the people ever allowed Hitler, Stalin, Mao or Putin to come into power, the past US administration showed us how it happened. As Winston Churchill said, “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”.
Robert O’Connor
Littleton, N. H.
