A Letter From Whom?
To the editor:
I read with dismay “ A Letter From Santa, ” Ms. Deb Billado’s bludgeoning attempt at cute humor, which appeared in the December 24, 2019 edition of this paper. Apparently, the Vermont Republican Party, one of few remaining bastions of Republican moderation and reason in the nation, has become disoriented and seen fit to elect a childish, self-promoting Trump impersonator to be Chairperson for the Vermont State Republican Committee.
Here’s a laugh line: “Some of the things that Vermont Democrats want for Christmas with delivery in January and beyond, are not only naughty, but dreadful, even ghastly.” So, Ms. Billado’s point is that that the majority of our elected state representatives and senators, and those who elected them, are weak minded, or evil, or both. Really? Well, she gets no points for gentle humor or for any kind of humor that most people recognize. I suggest that she forward a copy of her work to the White House. Its current occupant believes that meanness, distortion, and derogation are funny.
I do not look forward to reading Ms. Billado’s Spring time letter from the Easter Bunny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.