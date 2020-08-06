A Little Help Please
To the Editor:
I am 87 years old. I have lived in my home in West Burke for 87 years except for two years in the U.S. Army. I once told my brother that when you reach the age of 80, they should take you out and shoot you. A bit drastic perhaps.
Anyway, my problem is plumbers, electricians and especially carpenters. You can never get one, period. If you call and you get an answering service, forget it, as they will never call you back. If you call them direct, they are always busy or as my neighbor once said, “he is swamped.” Then if they do visit you to look over the job, they can’t do it for one reason or another.
I am sure others my age have this same problem. If there was only a handyman in town, he would make a fortune. I am always hoping that one of them will get the wrong road, and end up at my door. But that is fantasy and probably will never happen.
