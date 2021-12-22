A Merry Christian Christmas
To the Editor:
Christmas is a Christian holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. No one knows the exact date, but most Christians observe Christmas on December 25. Many take part in special religious services in churches, exchange gifts, and decorate their homes with holly, mistletoe, and Christmas trees. “Christmas” comes from an early English phrase, “Cristes maesse” meaning Mass of Christ.
The Christmas story comes chiefly from the Gospels of Saints, Luke and Matthew, in the New Testament. Luke writes, “An angel appeared to shepherds outside Bethlehem telling of Jesus’ birth.” Matthew wrote, “The three wise men, Magi, followed a bright star leading them to Jesus.”
The first mention of December 25 as Jesus’ birth date occurred in 336 A.D., in an early Roman calendar. That day’s celebration as Jesus’ birth is probably influenced by pagan (unChristian) festivals, like the year-end ancient Roman festivals to honor their harvest god, Saturn and god of light, Mathras. Various northern Europeans held mid-December festivals to celebrate the harvest-ending, in which special foods were prepared, homes decorated with greenery, and singing and gift giving was done, which gradually became a Christian tradition.
In the late 300’s, Christianity became the Roman Empire’s official religion so by 1100, Europe’s most important religious festival was Christmas, and Saint Nicholas was the symbol of gift giving for many Europeans. During the 1400 and 1500, scenes of the Nativity, Jesus’ birth, were pain3ed by many artists.
Christmas grew in popularity until Reformation gave birth to Protestantism, and Christmas began to be considered a pagan celebration by many Christians, because of the non-religious customs included. Because of those feelings in 1600, Christmas was outlawed in England and parts of English colonies in America. Old customs of feasting and decorating soon reappeared and blended in with more Christian aspects of the celebration.
In 1800, two more customs became popular, the decorating of Christmas trees and the sending of cards to relatives and friends. Well known Christmas carols including “Silent Night” and “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” were composed during this period. Santa Claus replaced Saint Nicholas as a symbol of giving.
Christmas celebrations became increasingly important to businesses during the 1900’s as ornaments, lights, and other decorations were manufactured throughout the year and farms grew Christmas trees and Holly and mistletoe. Stories and businesses hired extra workers, helping the unemployment situation.
Xmas, in place of Christmas, began in the early Christian church. In Greek, X is the first letter in Christ’s name and frequently used as a Holy symbol.
Christmas should always be a time to reflect on Jesus’ birth, done for all of us. I hope each of you readers will take the time to thank God for sending His Son down to Earth to light the way for us, not only during the holidays, but throughout the years ahead.
Merry Christmas to you all!
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
