A Message To Conservative Women
To the Editor:
The left preaches on their soapboxes about empowering women, how we women need to stick together. How we need to lift up and celebrate “all” women. But what happens when that woman is right leaning? Well, they are torn down and discarded as if they aren’t women because they have opposing views.
They look at right wing women as threats to their modern feminist movement because they are proof the right isn’t some woman hating, male only faction hell bent on sending society back to the middle ages. They act as though all women on the right are uneducated rednecks who will never reach their intellectual potential. Because if a woman isn’t proud to be a “nasty woman” she is somehow less than those that are.
Women on the left are seen as powerful, inspirational, and role models for the younger generations. Meanwhile they treat women on the right as if they are puppets for the evil conservative male, they act as if the right wing woman is some sort of appendage of their male counterparts who couldn’t possibly think what they do without being brainwashed, as if they are incapable of forming their own thoughts.
