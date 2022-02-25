A Million Here, A Million There

On March 8, Littleton voters will be lining up at the polls to use the power of the ballot to determine the fate of the proposed town and school budgets. Everything from flowers for Main St. to street sweepers and dump trucks are on the docket, as the town and school officials hold a wish list in one hand and the taxpayers’ checkbook in the other.
The fact that your checkbook will be used is a foregone conclusion. But, the checkbook is YOURS, the taxpayer, and the way you vote will determine how large the check will be that you write for taxes.
Article 9 on the Town warrant is the town general fund operating budget. A “NO” vote will replace the proposed budget with the default budget and reduce the dollar figure by $666,656.
Article 2 on the School warrant is the school operating budget. A “YES” vote will accept the proposed budget, which is $308,217 less than the default budget.
Together, this totals a reduction in spending of $974, 873. If you want to call it a million dollars, you aren’t too far off.
On the Town Warrant, if you add up Articles #4 ($422,000 “radios”), #6 & #8 ($292,000 “2 trucks”), and #7 ($255,500 “street sweeper”) they total $969,500. If you want to call this a million dollars, you aren’t too far off. A frugal shopper (voter) might feel that reducing the operating budgets by a “million” might be a better way to cover these big ticket items that total a “million”. Or maybe, even going further, voting down some of these other articles.
Through a lot of effort by various committees and commissions, Littleton has become a “Tourist Town”. But what the tourists probably don’t know is that Littleton’s median household income is lower that most surrounding communities or that one of every five residents is 65 or older or that our school costs are higher than many other school districts. Many households in this town cannot afford everything on the “wish lists” that the town and school officials often propose. And the current highest rate of inflation that we have seen in forty years is now adding to the households’ ability to deal with the situation.
Before March 8, get familiar with the warrant articles that you will be voting on. Deciding what works for YOU may be what someone else is recommending or it may not be.
