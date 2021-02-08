A Nation of Frightened Sheep?
To the Editor:
When did we become a nation of frightened sheep? Wearing a mask probably doesn’t prevent transmission of the Wuhan Virus and is, for the most part, a gesture of obedience and a message that you can be frightened into giving up your liberties, even with a virus that has an approximate 99% survival rate.
Living in a free society always involves a certain amount of risk. I encourage people to deal with this risk and come to terms with the fact that your life on this earth will not last forever.
Russell B. Cumbee
Franconia, N. H.
