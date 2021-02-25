A New Buzzword
To the Editor:
There is a new buzzword, equity. Equality used to be the goal, but no more. Now it is equity that matters. It seems like equality relates to opportunities and equity means outcomes. Laws requiring equity would result in a more totalitarian government. Watch the news and see how often legislators are using the term
Wayne Dyer
Groton, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.