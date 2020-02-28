A New Perspective
To the Editor:
My name is Nancy Blankenship and I am running for Lyndon Select Board. I would like to present some thoughts regarding the perceived conflict regarding the Planning Committee, Zoning Administration, and community members:
Transparency is not just a word- it’s the foundation and springboard that launches a board, a committee, and a community. It’s work. And it doesn’t always make people happy, but it does make them accountable. In a world of “alternative facts” and “fake news” rumors and/or dramatizations of what defines news it’s hard to be sure what’s true.
While I agree that all persons are entitled to their opinions, I don’t think that any committee or board member (by virtue of representing the community) gets a a “free pass” in the disparaging or devaluing of an opposing opinion. Attempts to hide behind an alternative online identity only makes it more suspect. Regardless of whether Committee or Board members are expressing an opinion (which they have a right to do)- the fact remains that Lyndon taxpayers were disparaged, in writing, by committee members and employees. That’s a problem. Period.
