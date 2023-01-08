A New Speaker: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly
To the Editor:
It has finally happened, after 5 days and 15 rounds, Kevin McCarthy becomes speaker after multiple rounds occurring for the first time in 100 years. This came at the cost of making concessions to 20 hard-right congressional members. Going through, there is good, bad, and ugliness to what will likely occur in the next 2 years.
The Good: Government avoids the worst-case scenario of a prolonged speakers vote. This would have meant nothing able to be passed such as the Budget, funding for local projects and key legislation in case of emergencies. At least now with a Speaker, the government can function. Hopefully, a government shutdown does not occur but do not hold your breath.
The Bad: Two concessions of concern. Firstly, the prospect of cutting Social Security funding. What will this entail? Already the elderly poverty rate is 10.3% and would grow with cuts to benefits as those susceptible to fall into poverty would become impoverished. Those planning to retire from a low-income job would be forced to delay their retirement. A cut to such a program would mean making up the cost to benefits through working a few extra years. For those already retired it would mean a return back to work with less youth in the workforce as the elderly would be forced to work in Supermarkets, Gas Stations or wherever nearby to make up the cuts. This would drive away youth from having a chance to begin their resume and gain work experiences. For those who can not return back to work due to age or health reasons would mean moving in with their children or being put into a Home at the expense of their children. This would mean costs driven away from families that could have spent on the well-being of their kids to their parents. In the end all suffer as the Child and Grandma/Grandpa suffers due to cuts to Social Security. Another concession of concern is cutting Medicare. For the same reasons, cutting Social Security would foresee impacts with a new impact regarding Health. Simply, since less is spent on Medicare benefits entails less likelihood of going to the hospital and an illness easily treatable could become deadly. This is the bad, but let us explore the ugly.
The Ugly: Playing with the debt ceiling and cozying up to extremists. Currently, the debt ceiling has been raised continuously with success except one episode where pushback occurred. In 2011, the Tea Party faction attempted to obstruct raising the debt ceiling and failed due to pushback by Obama and the Democrats. Now the same fight seems brewing except demand in cutting spending alongside raising the debt ceiling by Republicans. The main goal is political theatrics by McCarthy in an attempt to sink Biden while at the cost of one’s ego. If America were to default, it would mean our credit rating decreases meaning less investors and slowing of economic growth. On the latter with growing uncertainty in the economy would mean job layoffs and more people on unemployment thus increasing government funding. In this scenario, no one wins. Another ugly is cozying up to extremists such as Marjoire Taylor Greene (MTG) and election deniers. Some comments by MTG include anti-semetic ones such as “Jewish Space lasers’ ‘, endorsing QAnon and agreeing Sandy Hook and Lakeland shootings were staged. There is also cozying up to election deniers of 2020 who sought to thwart our very own democracy to peddle their cultist-like devotion to Donald Trump. In the meantime some of these election deniers such as MTG and other 20 who McCarthy caved to served as an underlying motive for those who stormed the capital on 1/6. Now these people will end up serving on committees and thus McCarthy gives legitimacy to their brand of extremism.
It seems the next two years will be unstable for the House as McCarthy is politically wounded and on the leash of hard-right Republicans. As of now, the possibility of another speaker’s vote should not be ruled out especially if the One Person can call a speaker’s vote. Currently, the weak coalition will collapse as Moderates or Conservatives will become upset at McCarthy likely over violation of concessions. Overall, a bumpy road lies ahead that will only do more harm than good for Republican prospects going into 2024 and the American citizens who voted for these representatives as the House seems ungovernable
Chase Empsall
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
