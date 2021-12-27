A New Year’s Wish For Enforcers of the Second Amendment
To the Editor:
For 2022 and beyond, I wish that our Supreme Court-sanctioned, “well regulated Militia” does a much better job of training its members. This includes, among others, parents of five-year-olds who find a pistol and accidentally shoot their siblings; outraged motorists who’ve “had it with clowns that drive 65;” and bullied high school students, jilted boyfriends, and flag-waving haters who’ve been taught that vengeful murder is just.
I wish us all well.
Tim Sturm
Lyndon, Vt.
