A Note of Caution to Trump Loyalists
To the Editor:
A Note of Caution to Trump Loyalists
To the Editor:
In a few days, millions of our citizens will vote to elect a full slate of Donald Trump’s acolytes to some of the highest offices in our land. I hope that each and every one of them fails. Most have never held an elective office and are alarmingly unqualified, ignorant, and self-serving. They have no interest in learning the machinery of government or in preserving our democracy. Like their mentor, however, they are good at cloaking greed and lust for power in the trappings of patriotism. They are also quite skilled at feigning outrage over what they know is not true, e.g. the “theft” of our most widely scrutinized and fairest of national elections, “illegitimate President” Joe Biden’s sole responsibility for worldwide inflation, and “demonic” Nancy Pelosi’s control over all things federal.
I believe that those who worship at the altar of Donald Trump should be very careful, he is a sociopath driven to make everyone bend -and bend -and bend to his will. It does not matter if one opposes or adores him. Ultimately, he demeans, degrades, and abandons everyone - business associates, allies, friends, foes, and even family. Herschel Walker, Kari Lake, J. D. Vance and the rest of his hand-picked mentees should take note of the humiliating and very public groveling of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz.
Those who vote for our former president’s slate of election-deniers might very well hasten the day when this career criminal once again demeans, degrades and threatens the entire nation.
I fear for our country,
Tim Sturm
Lyndon, Vt.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.