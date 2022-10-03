A Pandemic of GOP Lies

Four years of Donald Trump’s constant barrage of lies has, apparently, rubbed off on all Republicans. In a recent fundraising email, Jeb Bradley, a former so-called “moderate” Republican, claimed without basis, that State Representative Edith Tucker voted multiple times for a state income tax. Evidently, Jeb just figured that if the leader of the party could bend the truth, well then why couldn’t he? It’s too bad that the Center for Disease Control hasn’t yet developed an effective vaccine against Republican lies. Jeb needs to get in line for a booster.
Edith Tucker did not and has never supported an income tax for New Hampshire. But she has supported paid family and medical leave. And she does support maternity and family planning services which are sorely lacking in Senate District 1 where she is running for State Senate. Coös County, which makes up most of SD1, is especially lacking in family planning services and the size and remoteness of much of the county makes travel to get needed medical help difficult and expensive. Edith has stated that, if elected, she would support efforts to codify abortion rights under state law as they had been under previous federal law. Edith believes in individual freedom and has noted that New Hampshire is the only New England state that has not codified abortion rights.
Edith’s opponent for the SD1 seat is a forced birther (Note: I refuse to call them pro-lifers….I’m pro-life, Edith is pro-life and so are most of my friends.) Although she has not specifically stated it, there is no doubt that she would vote to roll back New Hampshire’s right to abortion up to 24 weeks. She has stated that until legislative changes are proposed, we should continue to try to change hearts and minds.
Edith Tucker’s background as a journalist and a three-term State Representative makes her especially suited to be our District 1 State Senator. During her tenure as a state rep she has always placed her constituents views foremost. And during that tenure Edith was a member of the House Ways and Means Committee that scrutinizes state spending and revenues. Her opponent has no such experience having only served on a town select board where her main claim to fame was implementing an opening prayer. There’s no doubt in my mind that we need an experienced State Senator with a true North Country background.
