A Person of Good Character

From our Constitution; “Every person of good character, who comes to settle in this State, having first taken an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the same, may purchase, or by other just means acquire, hold and transfer land or other real estate…”.
One has to wonder what the hell happened to the definition of “good character” and just who is the defining authority. As we ponder the many political and constitutional issues that face the State constituency, let us pause and assess our own “character” and our personal affirmation and allegiance to the Constitution of the State of Vermont, the tabernacle of human rights in this land of Freemen.
We are quick to cast aside the guidance of those who toiled for freedom’s cause before us in the hope of progress. Progress toward what end? What progressive step would lead me to a more perfect union between man and his right to liberty and freedom? What collective measure must I consume for the sake of progress that infringes upon Liberty, which demanded a pound of flesh from those who sought her protection and abundance, that I might be enlightened to the horrors of tyranny, which once prowled our lands with impunity? Nay.
I reject those that would do injury to our Constitution. I reject men who seek to divide and destroy society and do harm. I reject desolate authoritarian ideologies and ill tempered beasts that would force their paradigm of darkness upon me. I stand fast in my heart that in Freedom and Unity the citizens of Vermont will speak with one united voice in the affirmation of their oath of allegiance to our Constitution.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.