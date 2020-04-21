A Plan For VT State Colleges
To the Editor:
I will make this short, because I’m sure many others will be commenting. All the heartfelt correspondences I have received, regarding the possible closure of three Vermont college campuses, have had so many reasons this shouldn’t happen. Enough folks reached out and were successful in getting the VSC Board of Trustees to postpone the April 20th 2020 vote. However, it looks like only until the 27th of this month, which is not enough time for all involved to consider all options. The Legislature is working remotely, which makes it even harder. Please give all involved the time needed to consider a complete and comprehensive plan for all affected in such an uncertain time.
Thanks,
Rep. Mark Higley, Orleans/ Lamoille
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.