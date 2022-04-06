A Plea for Facts

A few weeks ago, I ran into one of my ex-middle school students at the grocery store. I was happy to talk with him and learn that he was doing well. The conversation turned to the war in Europe, and he made this surprising statement: Ukraine is not a sovereign state. What? Did I neglect some part of eighth grade geography? I pointed out that Ukraine certainly is a sovereign nation. Our conversation moved on, but it has bothered me ever since.
There is no question that misinformation is out there. Dozens of “news” outlets spout all kinds of opinions in lieu of facts. But in this case, basic information about Ukraine (and about a million other things) is not news. It is in a sense “olds.” Old basic information can be found in the information sources that you can always trust: encyclopedias and world almanacs. The nation of Ukraine has existed for centuries. For most of the 20th century, it was under Russian control though not by choice. When the Soviet Union broke up in 1991, “Ukraine declared its political independence.” It has been a sovereign democracy ever since. There you have it, straight from World Book, 2009.
Where would my student get this idea? Who would make the claim that Ukraine is not a nation? You guessed it, readers: the Russian government. False claims such as this make their attack on Ukraine sound legitimate. Regrettably, ripe Russian propaganda is freely available in our nation. But the tragedy is Americans who believe everything they see and hear.
As far as news sources, among the most reliable and least opinionated are the Associated Press and Reuters, both of which are regular sources found in this esteemed newspaper. They will tell you what happened and who said it. And offer little analysis or opinion. Whatever source said that Ukraine is not a nation is not a source to be trusted.
And so readers, I beg of you: Check first for facts. Look it up. Get ahold of an encyclopedia or a world almanac. (Read Wikipedia, even. There is a great deal of support for its reliability.) There are many fact-check sites. Use them. Above all, think for yourselves.
