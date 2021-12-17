A Pox on Both Your Houses!
To the Editor:
A pox on both your houses! As a libertarian watching the world sink further into the abyss of tyranny I cannot help but to point out the hypocrisy of both the right and the left. I’ll start with the right.
How many of you conservatives reading this are fuming daily over the lies being peddled about Ivermectin? And how many of you spent your whole life thinking marijuana was just some dirty hippie drug? How many of you shut your eyes and stopped your ears from hearing the pleas of people claiming that it may have some health benefits? How many of you supported big government to throw in jail pot smokers? A lot of you. Now my question is, how do you like it now that the shoe is on the other foot?
Now that the left has near complete control over our nation’s institutions, how do you like that your pleas about Ivermectin are being ignored? How do you like the government telling you what you can and cannot, or even worse must, put into your own body now? Do you see the injustice? If you had spent your life advocating for the right of people to make their own health decisions, even if you think they’re poor ones, perhaps you wouldn’t have engendered so much retribution by the left today. Maybe they’d be more sympathetic to your pleas about Ivermectin. Maybe FedGov wouldn’t play the gatekeeper to medicine.
The truth is, a doctor’s prescription should be nothing more than a recommendation. It should never be a permission slip to access the drugs you want. Ultimately, each individual is responsible for his or her own health. And to put a guild or bureaucracy in control of your bodily autonomy is antithetical to freedom.
Now to the left, which I’m sure is feeling quite smug. Let’s talk about your hypocrisy. Do you remember the movie Dallas Buyer’s Club? It was a true story about HIV/AIDS patients who were unable to get potentially life-saving drugs because the FDA, for whatever reason, hadn’t given them the green light. So, they took matters into their own hands and smuggled them. The risk of getting caught was less than the risk of dying, which was great. But of course they did get caught. And they went to jail. And they died. And the right could care less because they didn’t like queers and junkies anyways.
And now the left has the power. And what do they do with it? Ignore the pleas of people who want a drug that they believe could save lives. They ignore the pleas of people who are concerned about the safety or efficacy of these so-called vaccines. They’re just fine seeing these stupid, ignorant, Trump-loving bigots lose their jobs and get purged from civil society. That’ll teach ‘em!
Do the left not see that they have become what they used to hate? They’re quick to see the swastika in the eyes of others, but don’t see the hammer and sickle in their own.
And for these reasons I repeat, a pox upon both your houses! May you destroy each other and let the meek inherit the earth.
Seth King
Whitefield, N. H.
