A President Who Unites
To the Editor:
President Biden gave his first prime-time televised address on the 1-year anniversary of the WHO declaring Covid-19 a global pandemic. I appreciated that he leveled with us Americans by acknowledging our concerns and fears and by being honest about the road ahead.
The highlight of the speech for me was when he learned into the podium, lowered his voice and sincerely said, “I need you, the American people. I need you. I need every American to do their part. That’s not hyperbole. I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn and when you can find an opportunity, and to help your family, your friends, your neighbors get vaccinated as well.”
His remarks were refreshing as they appealed to our better angels. They called for us to unite as a country and reminded us that we are our neighbors’ keeper whose prosperity is immeasurably linked with that of each other. This is not surprising because Joe Biden knows that unity involves “we” and not “I,” which why his remarks were a far cry from his predecessor who in 2016 declared that “I alone can fix it.”
This is why his administration was able to bring together competitors Johnson & Johnson and Merck to produce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
President Biden also united us by calling out the violence directed against Asian-Americans rather than scapegoating them. He acknowledged that they are Americans who are “on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still, they are forced to live in fear for their lives, just walking down streets in America. It’s wrong, it’s un-American, and it must stop.”
In his speech, he explained how the America Rescue Plan that he signed into law hours before would address the national emergency. Some Washington Republican lawmakers and punditry have criticized this bill for not being bi-partisan. What President Biden recognizes that they don’t is that bi-partisanship defined by Washington insiders does not necessarily resonate with the rest of America.
The American Rescue Plan exemplifies this difference. The legislation passed through the budget reconciliation process on a party-line vote. Beyond Washington, however, it is extremely popular with three-quarters of Americans including six out of ten Republicans supporting it. Local and state Republican official urged Congress to pass the bill, however, their pleas fell on deft ears as all Congressional Republicans voted against it.
Perhaps if congressional Republicans spent less time on grievance politics they might actually propose some policies that the president could consider. They don’t seem to realize that the sex of a Potato Head toy or the publication of Dr. Suess books do not put food on the table of the 26 millions Americans who currently are going hungry or reduce the unemployment rate of the 10 million Americans out of work.
I hope that The American Rescue Plan that addresses both the public health and economic emergencies will be a harbinger of how bi-partisanship will be defined in the future. Everyday Americans will determine what it means and those in Washington will legislate accordingly. Afterall, as President Biden stated, “This is the United States of America and there’s nothing, I believe this from the bottom of my heart, nothing we can’t do when we do it together.”
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
