A Question for Mr. Cozzens & Granite Staters
To the Editor:
As is well known and indeed applauded in many quarters, a sitting Member of the House of Representatives, selected by the citizenry of the State of Colorado, has repeatedly questioned the loyalty to the United States of America of a fellow Representative in Congress, sent by the citizenry of Minnesota to the National Capitol, on the basis and only on the basis of that Member’s religion. Recently, and far from the first time, the Member from Colorado has suggested that the Member from Minnesota is connected to and aiding terrorists. In the past, the Coloradan has suggested that the Member from Minnesota is seeking to impose in the United States a draconian and un-American legal system that is used to varying degrees by some countries in which the religion of the Member from Minnesota is the primary religion.
In 1960, they said the same thing about John F. Kennedy. He would take orders from the Pope, they said. It would be like living under Church rule, with Vatican-made law, they said.
Anyway, as is also well known, North Country business leader Mr. Jeff Cozzens of Lyman, urgently wants to go to Washington as a Representative from New Hampshire to the Congress of the United States of America. He lived and worked there a good deal before so he knows what it’s like, and he very much wants to go back. He is qualified to serve as a Member of Congress in large part because, he says, he is “a national security expert with an emphasis in Islamic militancy.” [https://www.wmur.com/article/brewery-owner-national-security-expert-jeff-cozzens-running-for-nhs-2nd-district-us-house-seat/37828754#.]
Mr. Cozzens’ campaign website says that “Jeff’s story is the promise of America.” It is a story of growing up in rural America hunting and fishing, of education pursued and achieved, of entrepreneurship, community leadership, and of family, faith and church. By any account, that is an inspiring and wholesome story, a very American story, and a life story a man and his family ought to be proud of.
Everybody has a life story, and of course here in America there are other kinds of stories alongside Jeff’s. Here’s one: Born in a land where religious fundamentalists murdered and terrorized civilians (a so-called “civil” war) in an effort to impose a draconian and un-American religious-based legal system, a girl eight years of age fled the religion-inspired terrorists with her family and eventually made it to America, the promised land of freedom. She grew up, worked and rose in responsibility at the local University, served as a Senior Policy Aide for the City Council of the American city where she grew up, and eventually was selected by the people of her new land to be a Member of the House of Representatives from the State of Minnesota. Through all of it she remained strong in her faith and a member of her church.
So here is a question for Jeff Cozzens, and more importantly a chance for the rest of us to see what sort of Representative Mr. Cozzens of New Hampshire plans to be, if we send him to Congress as he wants. You claim to have “expertise” in this area; does your personality have the profile of courage to stand up and say to others in your party “No, this is not right. This is not American. We as Amercians are better than this and the people of the great State of New Hampshire are better than this.” Will you protect “the promise of America,” the promise that here we do not do that? Or will you team up with the Coloradan (Rep. Boebert), with the Georgian (Rep. Greene), the Floridian (Rep. Gaetz) and with many others of your political party in attacking the Member from Minnesota on the basis of her religion?
No one is asking you to join in with AOC or switch parties, Jeff. But if you want us to send you to Washington to be a Congressman from New Hampshire, we are entitled to know just what you think “the promise of America” means, and to whom that promise is made. To put it plainly, do you think that the Member from Colorado is badly out of line, is acting un-Amercian, or do you agree with her? Just exactly what “promise” are you asking us to vote for? You would be accountable to your constituents if you make it to Congress, so you may as well start now. What’s your answer, Jeff?
Jon Avins
Lisbon, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.