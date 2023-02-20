A Real Library Helped Bring Us to the NEK

We are professional writers of fiction and nonfiction, with more than 30 books published during our combined careers. Back in 2002, we bought a property in the Town of Lyndon, remodeled an old farmhouse, and moved here in 2003.
One of the main reasons we relocated to this area was the presence of Lyndon State College and its small but very fine (and often very busy) library. As freelance writers, we have used the library – the physical books and publications, as well as its digital resources – many times over the last 20 years. Each time we relied on the advice of its helpful, knowledgeable librarians to find what we needed.
A college with a real, functioning library is a big draw for professionals looking for a rural area in which to live. Doctors, dentists, engineers, people in business, folks interested in recreation and the outdoors – all are more apt to move to an area if it has a college and a physical library.
Our area would be badly degraded if the administration of the Vermont State University system is allowed to follow through on its plan to get rid of the physical library at Northern Vermont University. We agree with the Vermont Library Association’s warning that the proposed change to an all-digital library “will hurt students, faculty, staff, and the rural communities in which the VTSU campuses are located.” As the VLA points out, “This proposal threatens the intellectual life of the campuses and the communities they serve.”
By the way, this wrongheaded plan has made the national news. An article that ran on Friday, February 17, in the “Book Club” section of the Washington Post reports on the VSU proposal to “improve its libraries by getting rid of the books.” It’s not flattering, and it’s not what our state and region should be known for. It would be much wiser to provide ample state funding to keep the libraries at Northern Vermont University, Castleton University, and Vermont Technical College effectively serving their students and their communities.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
