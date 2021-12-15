A Review of Facts
To the Editor:
I very much appreciate the editors of the News to provide space. My letters are usually pretty short. But this letter basically covers four other letters.
I should not go down the rabbit hole with a bible literalist, but I can’t help myself.
Then to address the real issue I started with, that we should use the King James bible as a basis for teaching public school. And wrap it up with Joseph Pineo’s letter with his adoption of the John Birch Society.
First the Bible literalist; you are right, the entire planet and everything on it was created, according to the bible, in 6 days and he rested on the 7th, I misspoke. Now, I would like to explore other 2 things. First Noah, since you brought it up. Using the internet, the size of the arc was an area of 1,518,759 sq. ft, a bit smaller than the titanic; not bad for a man by himself with only hand tools. Next, using starvation rations, a pair of elephants would need 16,000 pounds of rations for 40 days; a pair of giraffes would need 6,000 lbs for the same time period. Add in all the other herbivores, that’s a lot of poundage, not to mention space. Koalas, you know the cuties from Australia, only eat eucalyptus. They need 80 lbs to survive the flood. Not counting what they need to eat to get them to the arc. How much time and how to transport animals from Australia back to the Middle East? How about North and South America how much time to collect two of each species and transport then? A pair of lions can get by on 1,600 lbs of meat, and that’s just the lions. There should have been plenty of carnivores on that arc. I’m not understanding how food could be supplied to those creatures without refrigeration. Look at the Bronx zoo. Do you think two of each would have fit on that ark?
Moving on to a question I truly have be curious about my whole life. If Adam and Eve were the only humans on the planet and they had only sons, where did their wives come from?
Focusing on the main point of my original letter. Since we have NO state mandated religion, do we take turns every year using a handbook of a different religion.? How are we going to handle the year of the Koran? The cafeteria going to be a bummer when the orthodox Jews have their year. No pork or shellfish. No Salisbury Steak with mashed potatoes on the same plate, you can’t mix meat and milk on the same plate or pot. It takes two full sets of dishes and cookware for every day. Hindus are not even monotheistic, they are polytheistic. How about including the many Native American religions? If we honor our constitution no religion should be represented. The words “under God” were added to the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954 to counter the threat of communism.
Mr Pineo subscribes to the John Birch Society’s conspiracy theory, fitting for the “Q” decade, that there is an international threat to create a One World Government, we’ll call them “Globalist.” Only Regan and Trump were “Nationalist’s.” Even if this conspiracy were true, and I reiterate IF, Trump is NOT a Nationalist – he is a grifter and flim-flam man only concerned with his personal enrichment. He enriched himself at every opportunity. He or his minions violated the Hatch Act, violated the Emoluments clause in spirit if not in fact. He colluded with China for his daughter’s clothing line. Sent his son in law to Saudi Arabia for an unknown bottom line. Trump’s part, provide cover to Prince Mohammed for the brutal murder of Khashoggi, an American national. Trump took Putin’s side against his own intelligence agencies. What Trump had to gain, we have yet to learn. He charged the secret service, your tax dollars, for rooms, food and golf cart rentals at his own properties, Military flights were redirected, they and the vice president stayed and paid for use at his properties in Europe. Steve Bannon was convicted felon, making millions grifting Trump supporters to build a wall . Trump pardoned him as well as many others, for those others a hefty price. And finally, using your tax dollars in the form of military aid in order to strong arm an international leader to support his plan of lies to win and election. So, no, Trump is not a Nationalist. Trump was and still is a grifter and the single greatest threat to our democracy. There has always been a peaceful transfer of power – till Trump.
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
