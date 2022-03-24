A Rush To Failure At SAU 36
To the Editor:
SAU 36 has developed a plan to adjust the school schedule for School Year 2022-2023. What the District Leadership Team decided is that the school day for kids will begin at 7:30 a.m. with release at 2:20 p.m. In addition, teachers will remain on site until 3:20 p.m. for “teacher collaboration,” with extracurricular activities commencing afterwards. What this means is that kids will start school earlier and (if they participate in after school extracurricular activities) stay later. The end result is a longer school day despite a number of recent studies which would seem to indicate that our kids need to start school later, not start earlier… and then wait an hour to begin an extracurricular activity.
Right now, with a 7:50 start time we have kids across the district who get on their school bus at 6:30 a.m., “school choice” families whose kids spend over an hour in transit to get here (and whose home districts contribute to our budget), and kids who are able to participate in our extracurriculars and work part-time jobs (often necessary to contribute to their family finances) because they happen immediately after school. This decision exacerbates all these dynamics.
If unchallenged, this means that many of our kids will be waiting for the bus at 6 a.m., or depart their out of district homes before 6 a.m., or have to decide whether or not to work or participate in some of the activities which make school an enriching experience.
This decision seems to be on par with the current methodology of the leadership of our school district in that it was taken without parent input, has a negative effect on our kids, and does not seem to make much sense. In short, it seems emblematic of the type of decisions our school leadership has been making for some time now. Whether it was running a compressed semester schedule, remaining masked far beyond what was necessary, an overemphasis of a Humanities curriculum in excess of NH DOE standards, or simply not listening to reasonable objections, we seem to keep repeating the same mistakes.
When I ran to represent Whitefield on our school board, I promised to do everything I could to ensue our kids got the best education possible, I promised to ensure we hired and retained the best staff possible, and to ensure we returned to a common sense, traditionally based education. This move is the antithesis of that mindset.
The decision to modify the school day is being set in motion as we speak. The District Leadership Team agreed to it this week. This is going to happen unless people make their wishes known. This is exactly the type of decision making I was trying to stop when I ran for school board.
We are heading in the wrong direction, and we appear to be doing it at an ever-increasing speed.
Elections have consequences…but whether or not you voted for me you still have a choice. I’m compelled to ask why we continue to rush to failure? If you are a parent and think this decision is wrong, then the time to say something is now. The next SAU 36 School Board meeting will be held on Thursday, April 14 at the White Mountains Regional High School. I’ll be there and I encourage you to attend as well.
I did not win but I am still deeply invested in our kids and our community. Our kids. Their future.
Brad Cross
Whitefield, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.