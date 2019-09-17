A Rush to Judgement
To the Editor:
What did you think of Marion Mohri’s claim in an Aug 8 LTE that D.C. Republicans are in “lock step with Trump” because of their silence and refusal to object to his policies? Honestly, I tend to agree. Do you?
But, if that’s the case, then it follows that ”lock step” must mean they agree with Trump; and what he advocates for, so do they. Which nicely concurs with a dictionary’s definition.
Thus, unless Mohri has previously expressed a relevant objection in behalf of the unborn, to those who want to codify Roe vs. Wade, such as Senator Bernie Sanders; we have to conclude, based on her standard for D.C. Republicans, that her admitted silence on the above topic indicates a “lock step” advocacy for unlimited abortion rights, as provided by Roe vs. Wade. Which means that whatever her opinion on abortion happens to be now, is inconsequential.
Since her “actions speak louder than words,” policy wise. So, did Jay Iselin and this writer lie about about her advocacy and enthusiasm for such, as she has persistently alleged? No. Because her silence and lack of candor has put her in league with those who wish to codify Roe vs. Wade.
Who by their actions convey enthusiastic support for women’s reproductive rights, including abortion rights. Just like the silence of D.C. Republicans put them in “lock step” with Pres. Trump. Ironically, a distinguished military officer like Mohri, wants others to live by a standard that she doesn’t want to apply to herself. Which we all do, from time to time, and in one way or another. In the linguistic sense, that’s what the English Bible calls hypocrisy. What they call it in the armed services now is anybody’s guess?
But for everyday people with common sense, it’s a disgusting thing that’s called a number of colorful words, including “hogwash!” Which is often the results we get, when we rush to judgement before all the facts are in.
Sincerely,
Ronald Powers
Waterford, Vermont
