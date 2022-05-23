A School Loan Suggestion
To the Editor:
There has been a lot of talk lately about forgiving student loans or some compromise other than “all” loans. I agree that paying down all loans diminishes the satisfaction felt by those that met their obligations. After all it’s not all about the money - or is it?
Certainly the colleges have made hay with Federally guaranteed payment through the loan program. They even used it to market their colleges with novel and sometimes trivial degrees. Administrations have ballooned both in size and compensations. Colleges have grown, and faculties have expanded; all in the name of providing a modern state with the educated people needed to run it.
A feature of the student loan program rarely mentioned by either those opposed to or in favor of forgiveness is the exemption for borrowers from relief through bankruptcy. That feature and a Federal guarantee of payment, made the program a favorite of the politicians who passed it and bankers everywhere, but what about those who are bankrupt? They still have that debt impairing their efforts to reestablish themselves. Low credit ratings limit employment, purchases and opportunity. Perhaps forgiving the student debt limited to those folks already bankrupted might be useful for the health of the nation, but such a plan must not be devised to encourage bankruptcy as a student debt solution.
There has been a lot of talk lately about forgiving student loans or some compromise other than “all” loans. I agree that paying down all loans diminishes the satisfaction felt by those that met their obligations. After all it’s not all about the money - or is it?
Certainly the colleges have made hay with Federally guaranteed payment through the loan program. They even used it to market their colleges with novel and sometimes trivial degrees. Administrations have ballooned both in size and compensations. Colleges have grown, and faculties have expanded; all in the name of providing a modern state with the educated people needed to run it.
A feature of the student loan program rarely mentioned by either those opposed to or in favor of forgiveness is the exemption for borrowers from relief through bankruptcy. That feature and a Federal guarantee of payment, made the program a favorite of the politicians who passed it and bankers everywhere, but what about those who are bankrupt? They still have that debt impairing their efforts to reestablish themselves. Low credit ratings limit employment, purchases and opportunity. Perhaps forgiving the student debt limited to those folks already bankrupted might be useful for the health of the nation, but such a plan must not be devised to encourage bankruptcy as a student debt solution.
Bill Phanstiel
Lyndon, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.