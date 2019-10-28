A SERIOUS problem
To the Editor:
We have a SERIOUS problem. The speeding and texting while driving on Pudding Hill while kids are waiting for the school bus is getting ridiculous. Twice cars have ignored the lights and stop sign and run right through forcing me to pull my child back. The solution: I should start shooting at said speeders. Extreme? Of course. Illegal? Duh. Effective? Very.
Should I turn to these extreme measures to stop the speeding problem of course the police will undoubtably arrest me. That is their job and they do it well. However, if I have learned anything from this esteemed paper it is that I will NOT do any extreme time. After all I will be committing a service to the general public by stopping speeders. That’s more than can be said for Melinda Mitchell who was caught with over 100 bags of heroin and back out driving the roads. Yes my crime will be a violent one but no more violent than that of Eric Jackson who tried to run down state troopers with a car or Arther Butler who shot a man in the back.
If these men have taught me anything it’s that all I need to do is complain about not liking prison and I will be released. Butler who has shown no remorse whatsoever has been released! Why shouldn’t I take advantage of a clear and inherent issue with our court systems? Our lenient judges either lack the back bones or desire to clean up the Kingdom. Drug traffickers are constantly arrested and back on the streets weeks later and right back at it. Violent criminals are slapped on the wrists and released to the recognizance of their mommies. No one does hard time, no one is rehabilitated and no one is held accountable.
What motivation is there for criminals to not commit crime? Worst case scenario a drug trafficker or dealer has his/her weekend ruined. It is us the general public that is left to suffer. I can easily do a few months in prison if it means my child can get on the school bus safely. Now am I really going to start shooting at speeders? No. I am a law abiding citizen. The worst you will get from me is the middle finger or a coffee cup off your windshield. Do we have SERIOUS problem still? Yes. It’s time our judges and courts start doing their jobs. It’s time these criminals committing serious crimes do some serious time. I am seriously fed up and I know I am not the only one who is pissed off about it. To all you speeders and texters out there I know we all have places to be and people to talk to. I admit I speed some times too but when that giant yellow bus with the flashing lights is out please smarten up and be cautious. It’s two hours a day and if my kid ever gets hurt I probably won’t do hard time.
Nathaniel Champagne
Lyndonville, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.