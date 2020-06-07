A Shame and a Sham

To the Editor:

These demonstrators are a shame and a sham!

Great-looking women doing this protest stuff for so-called “ black lives,” when women and children all over this area and the country are being beaten, raped, stabbed, starved and kept confined like slaves in their homes, while judges keep letting perps go after numerous assaults and many violation of condition charges?

What happened to women defending women and children victims???? AND these so-called black lives demonstrators do nothing? If I’d been on Main St. when they were in the street, I would have pushed them out of the way with my car.

