A Shameful Vote
To the Editor:
Open letter to Executive Councilor Joe Kenney,
I am writing to let you know that I feel your recent partisan vote to not accept federal monies related to Covid 19 vaccinations is perhaps the most irresponsible action I have ever seen from an Executive Councilor representing northern New Hampshire. I am certain that your longtime predecessor, Ray Burton, would never have taken such a vote. If you have such disregard for the health and well-being of your North Country constituents, then perhaps you should consider resigning so that we can find someone who cares about all of us, and not just those affiliated with your party of choice. What a shameful vote!
Mike Dickerman
Littleton, N. H.
