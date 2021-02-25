A Sign Of Fear
To the Editor:
What are the main reasons for carrying a gun? You may be on duty in the military. You may be hunting. Perhaps some target practice. And finally, you may want to protect yourself. Apparently, those who take guns to public meetings are protecting themselves. But from what? From unarmed participants? From organizers who might disagree with your politics? From others present who are also carrying guns?
Many heroic individuals have faced hostile crowds armed only with their beliefs and strength of character such as: Ghandhi with the British; Martin Luther King in Selma; dissident, Alexei Navalny, returning to Russia; and the student protester who faced down a Chinese Army tank in Tiananmen Square. Carrying a gun in public is not necessarily a sign of a bravado, but perhaps indicative of someone who is just plain scared.
Robert O’Connor
Littleton, N. H.
