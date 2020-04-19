Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
I have a simple question for the Chancellor and the BOT in the face of the threatened closures of both NVU campuses and the Randolph campus of VTC.
In the Caledonian-Record of April 17, 2020, you published a very informative article entitled “NVU Closure Would Leave Massive Economic Hole.” the article states that “an economic impact assessment produced by the NVU at the start of the Spring 2020 semester states NVU’s total economic impact on northern Vermont is conservatively $113 million.” The article also notes that NVU Lyndon hosts 996 full-time equivalent students and employs 43 full-time faculty and 45 part-time faculty. I found these numbers particularly interesting because when I started as a new assistant professor at Lyndon in 1991, we had almost precisely the same number of FTE students, with almost exactly the same balance of Vermont and out-of-state students. But we also employed 64 full-time faculty and 55 part-time faculty. I know those numbers (as opposed to staff and administration employment numbers) only because I was hired as the sixty-fourth full-time faculty member, a new faculty-line position. At the time, we had a healthy budget and a strong campus and community.
My simple question is: how did we manage then with about 1000 students, but we cannot manage now? Certainly the “costs” of faculty salaries and benefits have risen, but so has the “revenue” generated by tuition and fees (not to mention room and board). Moreover, the college is operating with a 33% reduction in full-time faculty and 18% in part-time faculty If we could run the college quite successfully then with 1000 students, why can’t we do so now, especially with significantly reduced faculty numbers? What are we missing here?
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.