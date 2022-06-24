A Simple Solution

I agree with Eddie Garcia. There’s a lot of confusion about the correct term for AR-15’s. We need to be more precise. Eddie insists that “assault weapon” is a political designation, so let’s stop using that tern altogether. To avoid confusion, I suggest we simply describe these weapons by the damage they cause.
I have four different options for how we might refer to these weapons based on testimony from medical providers at Uvalde, Texas and Marjory Stoneham High School, respectively, who treated children who were shot by the weapon in question.
First, we could use the damage medical personnel used to describe what they saw in Uvalde. We could call them, “guns that damage the bodies of 10-year-olds so severely that they can only be positively identified using DNA.”
Second, we could call them, “weapons that decapitate children and pulverize their bodies, ripping them apart so badly that the only clue to their identities is blood-splattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them.”
Medical personnel who responded to the Parkland, Florida high school shooting give us more options. We could call them weapons that make the organs of teenagers look like “overripe melons smashed by a sledgehammer.”
The fourth option is to refer to them as weapons that cause so much damage that when trauma surgeons open up the abdomen, “there is nothing to repair because the weapon ripped internal organs to shreds.”
Yes, we have a right to defend ourselves. In what universe can one refer to weapons that cause such horrific damage, “defensive?” They have no place in a civilized society.
We have a Constitutional right to arm ourselves. We also have a Constitutional right to vote. At some point we have to ask, “Are those who support the Second Amendment in love with the Constitution or just in love with guns? In Georgia, it’s illegal to offer food or water to someone waiting in 100 degree temperatures to exercise their Constitutional right to vote. For some reason, this restriction doesn’t seem to bother gun-owners. Obviously it’s not the Constitution they revere or they’d be furious about this obvious attempt to restrict voting rights. They revere guns, not Constitutional Amendments.
According to many, any restrictions on their right to own a gun is “unconstitutional!” But when it comes to restricting the rights of individuals to vote, not so much.
