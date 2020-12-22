A Sociopath’s Legacy
To the Editor:
I am a left-leaning Democrat, but as President Trump enters the frightening twilight of his presidency, even I believe that attempts to portray him as the flag bearer of political conservatism are misguided. Unlike decent politicians from all political parties, Donald Trump is not motivated by core ethical and moral beliefs, a sense of justice, or love of country. And he certainly has no respect for the will of the people.
Donald Trump is best understood as a sociopath who believes that power cannot be abused so long as it is he who wields it. He has a bully’s hatred of the word “No,” and seems to most enjoy making decisions that outrage his “enemies” and force his more timid allies into making tortured expressions of support. For example: He appointed his unqualified daughter and son-in-law to positions of immense power. He pardoned his loyal criminal allies. He turned the White House into a tawdry campaign venue. He reinstituted the federal death penalty, and his administration is inhumanely cramming several executions into the final weeks of his presidency.
When faced with the results of a free, fair, and democratic election that he could not bludgeon into something he liked, he immediately manufactured his own version of truth. He brazenly accused thousands of poll workers and state bureaucrats of engaging in criminal activity. He excoriated scores of state and federal judges for their displays of cowardice. And he and his minions begged loyal supporters to donate their money and, if need be, to shed their blood in defense of his personal agenda.
