A Stay Not Planned
To the Editor:
A stay in the hospital isn’t on our to do list but I did it. The care is the best there is, I am alive to prove it. I had a heart attack and a stroke. The entire hospital took care of me. I am on the road back thanks to the wonderful care I was given. When we all dug down and gave to build this hospital, we had no idea it would be the wonder it is. The entire hospital worked to get me where I am.
With a support system that is second to none, I will make it.
Kay Clifford
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
