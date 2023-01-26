A Study In Contrasts

Monday and Tuesday’s editions of the Caledonian Record provided a sharp study in contrasts and some interesting insights.
On Monday Rep. Charles Wilson (Caledonia 3) submitted a commentary titled “Working Towards A Balanced Approach” suggesting he was taking a measured and reasonable approach to his new role representing the people of Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton, and Wheelock (my town).
In Tuesday’s edition, Bill Coleman’s letter to the Editor describes his meeting with Rep. Wilson in the Vermont legislature on January 18. Bill lives in Newark and is member of Vermont Interfaith Action. He was visiting to discuss the VIA’s legislative priorities supporting their mission “to create solutions to systemic issues that prevent our most vulnerable citizens from enjoying the quality of life that God intends for us all”.
It is really worth reading Mr. Coleman’s full description of how profoundly Rep. Wilson is at odds with this humane and principled approach to the legislative process—and even his own declaration of “ensuring that the needs and priorities of my constituents are met and heard”.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.