A Teen Suicide Prevention Plan

To the Editor:

It sounds like our health care system MAY be improving.

I just received a postcard from NVRH/Northern Counties Healthcare which says, “Call your primary care provider first.” And “They fit me right in.” GOOD!!

While they are talking about physical issues, I certainly hope that the PC office can be a first stop for non-life threatening mental health situations as well. Maybe now there is a system in place where an individual or a parent (maybe friend or teacher) can contact their Primary Care Provider if they are concerned about themself or their family member. About their mental state of mind: depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, etc.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.