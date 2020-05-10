A Time of Refection
To the Editor:
My wife, the former Elizabeth Jones, and myself were sitting around the breakfast table today, May 8, 2020, reflecting on what is currently occurring with the coronavirus pandemic and looking back on our 54 years of marriage since our wedding day of May 8, 1966. May 8, 2020 is the 75th anniversary of VE Day, May 8, 1945, when WWII ended in Europe.
We talked about her grandfather John Jones and great uncle William Jones fighting for the North in the union cavalry during the Civil War. I mentioned my grandfather, Max Moskowitz, a rough rider in the Spanish American War. We reminisced about my wife’s father Alton Jones and uncle William Howard Jones, WWI marines who fought in France and Belgium, and talked about my father, Sidney Moskowitz, who repaired Navy ships during WWII.
We wondered what they would have thought about the current war we are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, and we concluded they would have said fight on to victory.
