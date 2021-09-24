A Time to be FAIR
To the Editor:
It’s been a rough couple years for us all in society. We’re more divided than ever. Controversies bubble up on social media, and bubble out into reality resulting in families who won’t speak to each other, terminated friendships, and uncomfortable workplaces.
In this world where we struggle with issues vital to our society, maybe you’ve seen some attempts at fixing things that don’t seem right to you. Maybe you feel like you’ve been passed over for a promotion because of what you look like. Maybe your child has come home from school and told you that they feel bad because of what they look like. Perhaps you’ve been told to go to a training at work that didn’t feel right to you. Maybe you’ve felt that you’re a unique person, that you’re much more than the group people put you in, but you’ve been afraid to say so.
The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR), is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing civil rights and liberties for all Americans, and promoting a common culture based on fairness, understanding and humanity. To learn more, please reach out to the organization by going to their website at: www.fairforall.org.
Ben Morley
Orleans, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.