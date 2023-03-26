“A Trapper”

To start ; I am a native born Vermonter. Born in St. Johnsbury, grew up in the town of Burke, went to 8 years of grade school in the village of West Burke and attended Lyndon Institute. I then worked all but 7 years of my working years right here in the Northeast Kingdom. So to repeat , I am a native Vermonter.
In my early years my passion for the out of doors grew. I fished , I learned to hunt and was taught the craft of trapping. The money I made in the early years was my x- mas spending. I was taught thru hunting and trapping the value of our wildlife ,forests and water. As I grew older I learned how important these crafts were in surporting good wildlife management practices.
The trapper is out to restrain the species they are after with the leg hold trap not tear it to pieces the way some of you untrained experts like to think and write about. The “ so called” killer trap ( the conibear trap “ is used primilarly under ice for fast , human drowning sets.
Do to poor health I no longer trap but I do hunt . Over the years I made trips to Montpelier to fight the anti trap / hunt movement. I have noticed over the past years that people love to express their anti trap feelings but in fact you are just expressing baseless retoric taught back 40 years ago by a group called “ Friends of animals” . Also since the great movement of fine folks moving into our little state to live the more relaxed life style here in Vermont they seem to bring with them their ideas and want to change our way of life.
To that end , i say, live the way we do or go back to the crap you created…To you hunters ‘I say” back the trappers or they will come for you next and don’t believe for a minute they won’t.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.