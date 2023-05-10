A Trapper to a Trapper

To the letter that Jeff Norris wrote on thoughts of a trapper . Great job ! I used to trap but do to health issues I know longer do.
The one item I would add is that this attack on trapping and hunting isn’t a few years old. It goes back 50 years and more. Myself and others made many trips to Montipelier over years to testify before various committees. The theme is the same for the anti movement and always will be. The faces change but the big change are where many of these folks are coming from. They are people moving in here from other parts of this nation and they are hell bent to change our ways.
I would say to them, live and let live or go back where you came from.
Good job Jeff , keep up the traditions and a fine letter.
