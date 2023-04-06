What is the purpose of a compass? It is to give you direction you can rely on. When you are ‘lost’, it shows you a true north.
There are two kinds of ‘moral’ compasses. One is from God and it always will show you true north. A worldly compass has no true north—its direction is determined by who is holding it.
Carrie Gendron has a true moral compass. She not only uses it, she does not hide her decisions but is clear about obeying God over ‘man’.
We read letters to the editor about how she isn’t‘representing’women who elected her. I, and many others, applaud her standing up for the rights of the unborn over mothers who would kill them.
New Hampshire already voted on abortion. You wouldn’t be reading this letter if we had a governor who was a true Republican on this issue. He’s a RINO (Republican in name only) and liberals have been chipping away at our abortion law because they have found other RINO’s in the New Hampshire legislature to vote with them, knowing the governor will sign any abortion ‘exception’ that gets to his desk.
Carrie Gendron is a light in the darkness of this legislature and there are many like me who applaud her, Matt Simon, and others trying to guide the lost out of the woods of the world.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.