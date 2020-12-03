A ‘Two-time Loser’
To the Editor:
After reading Mark Sheppard’s letter (Biden has no path to victory) to the Cal-Rec on 11/29/2020, I had to google him. Here is the most significant thing I found. “Shepard ran for the 2006 Republican nomination for Vermont’s at-large United States House of Representatives seat. On Sept. 12, 2006 he was defeated by Martha Rainville in the Republican primary. Martha subsequently lost in the fall to current House member, Peter Smith. I guess Trump would call that being a two-time loser. I will leave it to other to debunk the malarkey in the rest of the article.
In my opinion Shepard has no path to be qualified to criticize anyone. Go Joe!
Don Waterman
