A Useful Fiction
To the Editor:
Mr. Garcia,
On Feb. 18 you responded to the story about the Yeti Defense League formed at The St. Johnsbury School.
I created the League as a useful fiction: a fun, compelling context to bring youth together over winter break to benefit families and (as a fund-raiser) expand future afterschool and summer options for youth.
What is refreshing about your letter is that you wrote it as if you took the fiction seriously. I don’t know if you intentionally did it for the kids. But I do know that, when I show the children that someone in their community validated their imaginary mission, they will feel bolder. It’s an elegant and powerful trick you’ve pulled off—taking youth seriously *and* with a sense of humor. Thank you.
Bryan Duff
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.