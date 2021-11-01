A Valentine for Jeff Cozzens
To the Editor:
Wow, it must be February. That’s my conclusion after reading the Valentine that the Cal-Rec gave Jeff Cozzens about his plan to run for Congress.
Sure looked like the reporter was just taking dictation. Not one hard question.
Here are some childishly simple ones: Who won the election? What is your opinion on the January 6th assault on Congress? Was it insurrection? If not, why not? What is your position on the Voting Rights Bill? Did Trump commit treason by sending a mob to the Capitol? If not, why not?
There are plenty more questions for Mr. Cozzens, but you get the idea.
The Cal-Rec has done some wonderful reporting or The North Country. This wasn’t one of those cases.
Chris Jensen
Bethlehem, N. H.
