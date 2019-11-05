A Visit to Salem
To the Editor:
A visit to Salem, Massachusetts finds that the vague, spooky, and illogical are alive and well. First some advice: never visit during the month of October. What was apparently once a sleepy, historic village on Massachusetts’s northern coast is now a whopping tourist trap known as witch city. October, as is progresses toward Halloween, grows full of costumed folk of all kinds and an overabundance of black lipstick and witches’ hats. But year round, Salem salutes its witchy past with museums and remade colonial homes. Additionally, the tourist can walk where something awful happened in 1693. Hopefully visitors will be reminded of it.
The famous witch trials resulted in the execution of 20 innocent people. And this was not done merely by the noose. This was done by arrogance and pride. What caused this tragedy were accusations with no evidence, accusations created out of thin air and based on superstition. Some claimed others were witches. The only evidence was a lot of fake screaming and finger pointing. A witch hunt implies no evidence, little logic, and perhaps a little hysteria.
There have been plenty of “witch hunts” throughout history that did not involve the persecution of supposed witches. Genocides are good examples: Cambodia, Rwanda, Nazi Germany, or Bosnia – all involved the mass murder of innocents. The term witch hunt as it is used today is plainly inaccurate. At this point evidence of wrong-doing seems plentiful. It is up to us, as the impeachment hearings move into the public eye, to keep an open mind for evidence, facts, and logic. Americans have always held varied beliefs and superstitions. These have sometimes given way to conspiracy theories that are an absolute wonder of nonsensical thinking. We are, of course, attracted to spooky mysteries and conspiracy theories. But I suggest we let those oddities remain oddities. They will not help us create a better nation.
We can agree or disagree as to whether this president has upheld his office and served all the American people. But we must rely on evidence and truth as we move forward, passing up witch hats and conspiracy theories.
Nancy Pepin-Vogt
Newport, Vermont
