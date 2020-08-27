A Vote for Connection

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
First love. Unforgettable teacher. Most of us have those memories, ones we’ll always carry with us.
But as I was watching Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testify before the U.S. Congress last week, another memory popped into my consciousness—first postman.
His name was Jim. I remember he was fond of old Ford automobiles. And he was devoted to a wife who needed care. Jim tucked packages that did not fit into our rural mailbox between our doors, protected and safe. In the days before auto deposit, auto pay, and Apple Pay, he delivered the envelopes that kept our family connected, whether it was a five-dollar bill inside a birthday card from Aunt Flo or the monthly electric bill. Jim was the conduit that kept our family connected.
